Some loans on Maker are never liquidated, prompting debt auction overhaul By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Some loans on Maker are never liquidated, prompting debt auction overhaul

The Maker community is looking for solutions after an analysis by B.Protocol suggests that it is possible to exploit the liquidation system to create under-collateralized debt.

The researchers created small vaults for $128, just above Maker’s “dust” parameter that defines the minimum size for new vaults. As Maker’s oracles updated to new prices that made these vaults eligible for liquidation, B.Protocol found that the debt remained unclaimed for several hours.