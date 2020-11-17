Shop Alice + Olivia’s New Celeb-Loved Casual Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Vegging out in loungewear while simultaneously helping a good cause? Sign us up. All six pant styles from Alice + Olivia’s first ever Casual Collection help a charity through the end of the year, ranging from The Jed Foundation to Race to Erase MS, picked by some of your favorite celebrities. Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicky Hilton, Selma Blair, Monet Mazur, Jessica Seinfeld, Paris Jackson, Jenny Mollen, Charlotte Groneveld, Ava Michelle, India Bradley and Nancy Davis all rock the sweaters, joggers and more as part of the line’s campaign.

“We are living at home now,” says Alice + Olivia founder and CEO Stacey Bendet of her new collection. “I felt like our customer needed a bit of joy, and comfort, in her wardrobe this holiday season. The Casuals Collection delivers all of our signature prints, and coveted pant cuts, in more cozy fabrics meant to be worn at home this season.”

The joggers that give back include the Tokyo Jogger, New York City Jogger, Malibu Jogger, Miami Side Slit Jogger, Aspen Jogger, and the Vegan Maddox Legging. Shop some of these and more below!