Shayna Jack compared to Donald Trump by ex-ASADA boss Richard Ings after CAS doping verdict

Australia’s former anti-doping boss Richard Ings has slammed Shayna Jack’s reaction to her two-year drugs ban, comparing the swimmer to Donald Trump.

Jack had her four-year doping ban halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), after it ruled that the 22-year-old did not knowingly take the banned substance Ligandrol.

While Jack will be able to resume her swimming career, the two-year ban will still see her miss the cutoff for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games, and she was far from impressed by the overall outcome.

However, Ings, the former ASADA boss, claimed that Jack’s response to the CAS ruling was “a bit like Donald claiming he won the election”.

Jack fronts a media pack after an ASADA hearing late last year (Getty)

“Ms Jack you broke a fundamental rule of sport,” Ings wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement.

“You had a banned substance in your system and you had significant fault for its presence.

“You received a global (two) year ban from any and all sporting competition.

“It isn’t the maximum ban but it’s a significant ban for a significant breach of rules.

“Your actions may not have been deliberate but your conduct contributed to the size of your global ban.

Jack will be able to resume her swimming career next year, but misses the cut-off date for the Olympics (AAP)

“I’d suggest acknowledging your fault in this.”

Jack has always maintained her innocence, even after being handed a four-year ban for testing positive to the anabolic agent Ligandrol before last year’s FINA world championships.

“I walk a little taller tonight with the fact that this ordeal is finally over,” she wrote after getting the ban reduced.

“I am returning to swimming – the sport that I have loved all my life and the sport that I will cherish just that little bit more ongoing.”