Shay Mitchell’s Daughter Atlas Is Adorable

She’s so cute I’d babysit for free.
If you have never laid eyes on Shay Mitchell’s daughter Atlas Noa Babel, prepare yourself.
All babies are cute in their own way. But something about Atlas’s big cheeks and bright eyes send me squealing to the depths of my soul.
I guess it’s no surprise considering her parents are Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel.
I mean, look at this baby being a LITERAL model.
If you ask me, naked babies are a niche form of art.
Sometimes she matches with mom and stares pensively into the camera.
Foodie Atlas is the best Atlas.
I almost forgot about this sub-genre of Atlas in animal onesies.
And finally, if you’d like to get emotional about someone else’s child… please watch this compilation video.
