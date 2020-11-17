Score updates, news, video, highlights for the 2020 decider

“The deciders in Queensland, there’s been 11 and Queensland have won eight of them and there was one draw in 1999,” Billy Slater told Wide World of Sports’ Billy’s Breakdown.

“These 34 players are going to experience probably the greatest atmosphere that rugby league can produce, especially if you’re in a Maroons jersey.”

Maroons legend Darren Lockyer said it’s a huge advantage for the Queenslanders to have a capacity crowd for this year’s decider, and all those cheering fans could prove the difference in a tight Origin tussle.

“I’ve got no doubt if you’re on the try-line you’ve been defending four sets in a row, the crowd gets going and they just make you hang in there.

“And on the flip-side if you get in front, they get louder and louder and they just make you want to play for it.

“I think the roar will be massive given the circumstances we’ve had this year and where the series sits. I think the atmosphere will be amazing.”

NSW will be hoping they can repeat history of 2005, where the Blues won their third-straight series by clinching the decider in Brisbane – the last time they won Game Three at Suncorp Stadium.

“We didn’t know it at the time but it would be the last series NSW would win for years,” Slater added.