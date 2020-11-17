Sanya Malhotra clicked on her way to the gym and all ready to sweat it out

While the nation is busy celebrating festivities, some of our celebrities surely believe in burning calories this Diwali and not firecrackers. Sanya Malhotra, who has been grabbing some of the most exciting offers in tinsel town is making sure that she remains in shape and always flaunts her fittest-side.

Sanya was clicked this morning entering a suburban gym. The actress was seen in her workout-attire and even carrying a box of munchies. Looks like Sanya likes to carry her own workout-meals and because of COVID-19. Sanya Malhotra is often seen working out these days and indulging in some intense fitness regime. Looks like the actress wants to get in her best shape for one of her forthcoming ventures and make the best use of the time. Take a look at her picture as she makes her way to some rigorous fitness-regime.

Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress’ bold avatar has been raved by everyone. She always makes sure to grab the eyeballs in every movie she does as she loves to romance the camera and get the audience to fall in love with her.