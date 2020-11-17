Saif Ali Khan all set for a return to OTT

Saif Ali Khan pioneered the trend of Bollywood stars featuring in OTT projects. His project Sacred Games was the first OTT projected starring a mainstream Bollywood star. Now, it seems like the actor is all set to collaborate with the OTT platform Netflix again.

In an interview with a leading daily, Saif spoke about the new project and revealed he’s looking forward to working on it soon. He said, “I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there.”

Apart from this, Saif’s next digital project is Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav. The actor is said to play the role of a politician in the film.