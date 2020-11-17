Ryan Reynolds On His Final Phone Call With Alex Trebek

“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching.”
The day after Trebek’s passing, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to honor him while revealing his cameo in Reynolds’ upcoming Free Guy.
While promoting The Croods: A New Age in an interview with Extra, Reynolds opened up about his final phone call with Trebek two months before his death.
“It was a conversation about one of the shows he had coming up,” Reynolds explained. “I had been on the show a number of times, he was asking me about perhaps coming on again.”
After mentioning that he was “unable” to make the appearance because he was on set, Reynolds shared the emotional impact that Trebek’s death had on him.
“When you speak with people like that that you grew up watching and suddenly you are talking to them on the phone, you start to reflect,” he explained.
“You just never know; tomorrow is not a given. Hug them tight, the people in your life. It was really shocking and sad. Obviously, he was sick and it wasn’t totally, wildly unexpected. It’s still heartbreaking nonetheless. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching.”
And as time grows closer to Trebek’s final taped Jeopardy appearance set to air December 25, the tributes to the broadcasting legend will assuredly continue to come in.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!