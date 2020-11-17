Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Tracking latest reports surrounding the Rockets superstar

Russell Westbrook trade rumors? Why not?

The Rockets are at a pivotal moment this offseason, and reports have swirled surrounding their two mega-stars, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Both reportedly want out of Houston, just a year after Westbrook’s arrival in the Lone Star State. The first of the two to request a trade, though, was Westbrook, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

While a trade might be on the horizon (along with a total rebuild for Houston), there are some major factors playing into a potential Westbrook trade: his age (32), his potential physical decline, his contract and his history of knee surgeries, among them. Per Charania, Westbrook also wants to go back to his “floor general” role he had with OKC.

Through all that, though, Westbrook played well in his first — and potentially only — season in a Rockets uniform: He averaged 27.2 points a game, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in 2019-2020. Those are enticing numbers for a team looking to add some juice to its offense.

Here’s the latest on Westbrook and where he might hoop come 2021:

Russell Westbrook trade rumors

Westbrook doesn’t have much trade value

Date: Nov. 17

Source: Brian Windhorst, ESPN

The feeling remains the same, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that Westbrook doesn’t hold much value in the trade market right now. Unsurprising, given the aforementioned factors.

Houston isn’t in a rush to deal Westbrook

Date: Nov. 16

Source: Shams Charania, The Athletic

When there’s smoke, there’s fire: With James Harden reportedly wanting out of Houston as well, the Rockets don’t seem to be in a rush to trade one or both of their star players.

Charania reports that Houston is “fully comfortable” keeping both Westbrook and Harden

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Westbrook’s trade market moving slowly

Date: Nov. 13

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there’s not exactly a large market materializing for the veteran guard. Given Westbrook’s age (32), his remaining contract and limited suitors, it’s unsurprising that that’s the case.

Here’s how sources describe the marketplace for a possible Russell Westbrook trade: Slow developing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2020

Knicks are on the ‘short list’ for a Westbrook trade

Date: Nov. 13

Source: Marc Stein, New York Times

The Knicks are on the “short list” of landing spots for Russell Westbrook, given their willingness to absord the $130 million left on his deal, per Marc Stein of The New York Times. The Knicks, long known for chasing starpower, have “weighed” the idea.

The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook, league sources say If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made They have weighed it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2020

The Hornets are a potential suitor for Westbrook

Date: Nov. 13

Source: Shams Charania, The Athletic

With Westbrook reportedly asking out of Houston, The Athletic’s Shams Charania says that the Hornets could be a suitor for Westbrook. Charlotte owner Michael Jordan, of sneaker fame, has previously lauded Westbrook for his talent. This would be an interesting move for the Hornets, though, who finished at 23-42 in the 2019-20 season.