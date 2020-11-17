Rupert Grint Breaks Instagram Record After Hitting 1 Million Followers in Four Hours

WENN

The Ron Weasley of ‘Harry Potter’ movie franchise becomes the fastest star to amass a million followers on Instagram, beating Sir David Attenborough’s record.

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint has broken Sir David Attenborough‘s Instagram record after reaching a million followers in just over four hours.

The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the Potter film franchise, made his debut on the social media photo-sharing site on 10 November (20), and racked up a million followers 43 minutes faster than Attenborough did in September.

Guinness World Records officials have confirmed he’s the new record holder.

Dubbing himself “Grint on the Gram,” the actor’s first post was a snap of himself with his baby daughter.

“Here to introduce you all to Wednesday,” he wrote, showing off the six-month-old.

Previous one million followers record holders on Instagram have included David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Rupert Grint welcomed his first child with his actress girlfriend, Georgia Groome, after nine years of dating. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” a representative for the actor issued a statement on their behalf.

Back in 2018, the actor talked about his plan to start a family. “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?” he mused. “It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”