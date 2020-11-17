Rogers, Sportsnet and University of Waterloo launch hackathon to enhance sports media

Rogers has partnered with Sportsnet and the University of Waterloo to launch a virtual hackathon to enhance sports media technology.
The ‘Sportsnet Hockey Hack: Powered by Rogers 5G’ hackathon offers students the opportunity to design applications to enhance the fan experience for Sportsnet viewers using Rogers’ 5G technology and data from the NHL’s Puck and Player Tracking System during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Students will also take advantage of Intel technology, software tools and expertise. Rogers notes that potential solutions may involve AR and second-screen experiences, as well as fantasy and other gaming or e-commerce applications.
The student teams will create a working prototype and showcase their idea to a panel of judges in the hopes of earning prizes, job opportunities and potential funding to transform the prototype into reality.
“5G is at our doorstep and it’s poised to change the world as we know it. Fan engagement is a very interesting use-case and one that will really benefit from the ultra-low latency of this next-generation technology,” said Rogers CTO Jorge Fernandes, in a press release.
Rogers has also announced a 5G program dedicated to the research and development of sports and fan engagement. This new program is included in its three-year partnership with the University of Waterloo to advance 5G research.
The Toronto-based national carrier lit up the university’s 5G smart campus in September to test 5G applications, such as city infrastructure monitoring and alerting systems.
Source: Rogers