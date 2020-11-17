Rishi Sunak is watching Netflix show Emily in Paris to ‘switch off’ during England’s second lockdown

As England’s second lockdown continues, Rishi Sunak has revealed which unlikely TV show is helping take his mind off things.

The chancellor of the exchequer shared his “Netflix recommendation” with Treasury staff.

According to the Financial Times’ Whitehall correspondent, Sebastian Payne, Sunak has been watching comedy-drama series Emily in Paris.

The Lily Collins series, which was recently renewed for a second season, was mauled by critics upon release.

Despite this, it has become one of the streaming service’s biggest hits of the year.

Sunak is said to have told an insider that the show “helped him to switch off for an hour or so”.

In recent weeks, the chancellor has made headlines for failing to rule out a return to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to stimulate the economy – despite concerns its first incarnation may have led to a surge in virus cases.

The chancellor’s hospitality-backing policy, which saw the government foot the bill to allow restaurants and pubs the ability to offer discounts on dine-in meals, encouraged people across the country to emerge from the first lockdown and head out to eat.

Sunak is also said to be considering charging motorists for every mile they drive to fill a fuel tax charge caused by the rise in electric cars.