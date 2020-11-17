Revisit Isaiah Washington and Katherine Heigl’s Drama and More Feuds

Their time on Grey’s Anatomy may be long over, but Isaiah Washington and Katherine Heigl‘s drama is just resurfacing.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the 57-year-old actor took to Twitter with a message directed at the 41-year-old actress.

“This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again,” he tweeted along with a photo of Heigl. “The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

It’s unclear what led Washington to share the post now. Although, it’s no secret the two former co-stars have bad blood.

In 2007, Heigl called out Washington for allegedly using a homophobic slur towards fellow cast member T.R. Knight.

“Katherine stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f—-t. That’s hate talk, not free speech,” a source close to Heigl told E! News. “She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to the LGBTQ community.”

