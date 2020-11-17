Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft

The 2017 NBA Draft will go down as one of the more infamous drafts in the past decade as it featured a monumental bust at the top of the draft in Markelle Fultz – a seemingly “can’t-miss” point guard prospect out of Washington who got injured and subsequently lost the ability to shoot the basketball to the point where he needed to stop playing basketball to try to fix his yips. Adding insult to injury with this pick, the 76ers traded a future first round pick and the no. 3 overall pick to move up to select Fultz. Meanwhile, the Celtics used that no. 3 pick to draft the one true superstar in this draft at no. 3 in Jayson Tatum. Imagine what the Sixers could have been had they not drafted Fultz? Well, imagine no more – here’s how the 2017 NBA Draft plays out if it happened today.