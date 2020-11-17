Rebel Wilson’s Personal Trainer Shares Surprising Tip Behind Star’s Incredible Weight Loss

WENN/FayesVision

In a new interview, Jono Castano, who has worked with the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress to help her lose 40 lbs., gives an insight into their training sessions and the secret tip is not something no one may expect.

Details behind Rebel Wilson‘s incredible weight loss have been unraveled. In a new revealing interview, personal trainer Jono Costano shared a surprising tip about his workout sessions that allowed him to help the “Pitch Perfect” actress shed about 40 lbs. off her weight.

“I love a bit of banter,” the celebrity trainer told news.com.au on Monday, November 16. “It makes the session more enjoyable when people bounce off one another. You’ve got to enjoy coming to training. Most people don’t enjoy getting shouted at, that’s not what training is about. Rebel and I had a good laugh, so many laughs.”

Jono went on to spill on his diet approach. “I’m all about balance,” he shared with the outlet. “When people hear the word ‘diet’ they get turned off and think they have to completely change their lifestyle. It’s not about that.”

“It’s about enjoying your treats,” the Alternative Meat Co ambassador further said. “You can still go out for drinks with your mates, as long as you’re back on track the next day. You need to focus on a good balanced approach.”

As for Rebel, the “Jojo Rabbit” actress admitted in a different interview that she was not immune to cheating days throughout her weight loss journey. “It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week,” she confessed to PEOPLE. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance,” she continued. “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

During the chat, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star also opened up about her eating habit in the past. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” she confessed. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”