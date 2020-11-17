Rapper Tay-K Addresses Rumors He Stabbed A Prison Guard!!

Rapper Tay-K’s camp has issued a statement denying rumors that he has had time added on to his 55-year sentence after allegedly stabbing a prison guard.

“All rumors of Taymor’s sentencing being extended are false. Tay has stayed out of trouble and the media is still fighting against him to paint him in an untrue narrative. Appeals are still continuing and he will be home soon #FreeTayK,” that statement posted to Tay-K’s social media said.

Tay-K 47, real name is Taymor McIntyre, faced for capital murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery that left Ethan Walker fatally shot and another man wounded. Despite being just 16 at the time of the shooting, Tay stood trial as an adult.

Tay pleaded not guilty to murder but was found guilty by the jury. He was also slapped with a $10,000 fine for the killing and sentenced him to 30 years in prison for one count of aggravated robbery and an additional two 13-year sentences for two other counts of the crime, which also come with $3,000 fines.

He was also indicted for shooting and killing 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in a 2017 robbery. He is currently awaiting trial for this charge.