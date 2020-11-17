Home Entertainment Rapper Tay-K Addresses Rumors He Stabbed A Prison Guard!!

Rapper Tay-K’s camp has issued a statement denying rumors that he has had time added on to his 55-year sentence after allegedly stabbing a prison guard.

“All rumors of Taymor’s sentencing being extended are false. Tay has stayed out of trouble and the media is still fighting against him to paint him in an untrue narrative. Appeals are still continuing and he will be home soon #FreeTayK,” that statement posted to Tay-K’s social media said.

