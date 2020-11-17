Rana Daggubati explains the idea behind his YouTube channel South Bay

The way we consume content has completely changed in the last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, had a major impact on this since a majority has decided to explore digital as their primary source of entertainment.

Keeping the growing popularity of online platforms in mind, actor Rana Daggubati has come up with his own channel on Youtube named South Bay. The aim of the channel is to create diverse content and a dialogue between the creators and the audience. South Bay will be sharing content ranging from live chats, snackable short forms, news, music, animation, fiction, and non-fiction content. During an interview with a news portal, Rana spoke about the idea behind the initiative. He explained, “India has a lot of culture that needs to be curated. There is a lot in terms of music, movies, animation, gaming, etc. There is an entire generation that is completely different in terms of the way they engage with content and the internet itself. We have enough audiences that watch South Park and other American content. It is not like they don’t want to see Indianised content. Now, unless it’s done right, many of the players don’t want to experiment with it.”