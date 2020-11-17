R. Kelly’s Former Manager Donnell Russell Reportedly Working Out A Plea Deal

R. Kelly’s former manager Donnell Russell is reportedly working on a plea deal after being indicted on one count of interstate stalking.

Prosecutors allege that Russell contacted an anonymous victim in R. Kelly’s case. He reportedly reached out to the victim “with the intent to harass and intimidate” her and her family.

Russell pleaded not guilty to the charge in October, court documents show. He was also charged by criminal complaint in the Southern District of New York with threatening physical harm by interstate communication and conspiracy to threaten physical harm after he allegedly placed a phone call to a Manhattan theater to prevent the December 4, 2018 screening of Surviving R. Kelly, according to CNN.

CHICAGO FREE R. KELLY RALLY

Kelly’s legal team are unbothered about his plea deal.

“He’s charged with crimes that Kelly was not in any way involved in. If he chooses to plead guilty for his own actions, that’s between the government and his own lawyers. Anytime someone is charged in a criminal case there’s always the risk that they’re going to make something up to get themselves out of trouble. I can’t control that,” Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg said in response to the news.