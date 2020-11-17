Queensland Maroons changes, Brenko Lee starts

The lowest paid centre in the NRL is set to complete a stunning season by playing in tomorrow night’s State of Origin decider.

Brenko Lee, who almost quit football at the end of last year out of frustration at not making the grade, had a breakout season with the Storm and played in Craig Bellamy’s grand final winning outfit.

Now the 25-year-old, who is on only around $150,000-a-season, has been made a late inclusion in the Queensland team following a re-shuffle by coach Wayne Bennett.

Brenko Lee at Queensland training. (Getty)

“He found out today at the Captain’s Run and is just ecstatic,” Lee’s manager Simon Healey told Wide World of Sports.

“Brenko debuted at 18 and had a rough time of it at several clubs.

“Last year he even tried rugby union and when that didn’t work out, he was ready to give it away.

“Fortunately Craig Bellamy saw something in him and decided to give him a go.

“But he is on a minimal contract – there wouldn’t be a lower paid centre in the NRL.”

Healey is set to approach Storm management for an upgrade in coming weeks, however.

“He is a free agent at the end of next year so we can talk to clubs now, but he wants to stay at the Storm,” Healey added.

