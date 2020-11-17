Prime Minister Scott Morrison spotted having pot and parma at The Malvern Hotel

Mr Morrison was seen by patrons at The Malvern Hotel, alongside Federal MP Katie Higgins yesterday.

“Enjoyed a meal at my local with the MP,” Ms Higgins posted on Instagram.

“He recommends the Parma, I loved the crab linguine. Safe trip to Japan PM – see you post-quarantine back in Canberra in December.”

The Malvern Hotel posted photos of the Prime Minister’s pub visit, saying they “cannot confirm or deny any rumours” in the tongue-and-cheek post.