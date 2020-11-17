Photos: Aamir Khan heads out to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and there is no denying that. The actor has created a respectful reputation over the years because of his demeanor and the movies he has done. He is one person who everyone adores and even though he is not extremely social, he likes to show up for people who are close to him. Recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, released in theatres.

It became the first new film to release in theatres post the lockdown and today, we snapped superstar Aamir Khan as he arrived at a cinema hall to catch a show of the same. Dressed sharply in a pair of ocean blue pants and a crisp white T-shirt, the actor graciously posed for the paparazzi before heading in. Check it out.