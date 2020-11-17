Peter Sterling and Paul Gallen warn Nathan Brown over aggressiveness, NSW Blues news

League great Peter Sterling has warned Blues debutant Nathan Brown to be wary of overstepping the line after an aggressive showing in Game Two.

Sterling praised Brown for the intensity he brought to the game, but indicated that the heightened stakes of the Origin arena could see an errant act result in a major penalty.

“The great thing about Nathan Brown is his enthusiasm and the intensity with which he plays, he’s just got to make sure he doesn’t step over the line,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Blueprint.

“In Origin things are magnified. If you give away a penalty or a six-again, they will hurt you more than they do at the NRL level, so he just needs to be careful there because the other guys, in Isaah Yeo and (Dale) Finucane, you’ve got complete trust in.

A rampaging Brown flattens Queensland hooker Jake Friend during the Blues’ 34-10 Game Two win (Getty)

“They will come in and you know exactly what you are going to get from them. With Nathan Brown you kind of know but there’s still that little bit of (uncertainty), which at Origin level is fantastic to play with that intensity, but you’ve just got to make sure it’s not to the detriment of the team at times.”

While Sterling urged caution over Brown’s aggressive play, Blues great Paul Gallen credited the 27-year-old for his demeanour during the fiery brawl in Game Two.

“He controlled so well the other night, especially when there was push and shove,” he said.

“I was waiting for him to do something silly, especially because there was talk of a fight.

“I think I reported on a possible fight to bring the biff back to Origin and I thought Nathan Brown is going to read this and he’s going to stupid at some stage, but he had his head on and he controlled himself.”