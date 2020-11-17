Paul Gallen doubles down on worst ever Maroons comments, Queensland, Billy Slater

New South Wales legend Paul Gallen has fired another shot across the border on the eve of the State of Origin decider, declaring that he can’t see the Blues being beaten.

Gallen stoked the flames earlier in the series with his claim that the current crop of Queenslanders were the worst he had seen, and doubled down despite retorts from Maroons legend Billy Slater as well as skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.

“Still creating headlines in the Origin arena, I haven’t played for five years. Thank God for me though, we wouldn’t even be talking about it if I didn’t say it,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I look at the current Queensland side, and they’ve got great players, but as a team it comes down to ability and I don’t think they’ve got anywhere near the ability of the Blues.

Paul Gallen is far from convinced by this year’s Queensland team, despite the current 1-1 scoreline (9News)

“On Wednesday night, if the enthusiasm and the effort from both sides is equal it’s got to come down to ability, and on ability I can’t see the Blues getting beaten.

Queensland vs New South Wales 23 hours 9 minutes to kick-off State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

“The only way Queensland get this done is if their effort and enthusiasm is better than the Blues and I just don’t think it can be.

“I’ve seen what they’ve done in Game Two and they know how to play that way now.

“(New South Wales) had a really off game and they played ordinary. You look at Game Two, they hammered (Queensland).

“I would much rather have played against this side than any of the teams I ever played (against). In the past 15-20 years, I’d probably say this is the worst team. There you go, let’s fire them up even more.”

Gallen is convinced that the Blues have too much quality to be shocked in Game Three (Getty)

While there has been on-field fireworks, the sledging between the two camps off the field has been virtually non-existent, and Gallen said players needed to do more to promote the Origin spectacle.

“I’ll say this to all the current players, they’re happy to take their $30,000 a game and their million-dollar salaries, (but) you’ve got to give back a little bit,” he said.

“This is entertainment, you’ve got to give the people something to talk about and at the moment this has been boring.

“In all seriousness, if Queensland need someone who’s involved in the media whose job it is to give an opinion to fire themselves up, then they’re no chance.”