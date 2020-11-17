One move every MLB team should make

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Halos’ owner Arte Moreno already has massive financial obligations on his books in the form of Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and Albert Pujols. But there is a reason his team has not qualified for the playoffs in the American League since 2014. Their pitching is seemingly always a mess. Among AL clubs only Detroit and Boston had a worse team ERA in 2020, and unfortunately that’s not exactly an aberration for this staff. Which is why the reigning NL Cy Young could help. Bauer is a little quirky, but he is incredibly talented, and is assuredly going to make a lot of money in free-agency. The Angels are not exactly in the best position payroll wise to make another giant commitment, but there could be a loophole for them. Bauer himself is on record saying he should sign one year deals the rest of his career to maximize his value. If I were LA I’d throw a huge number at him for 2021 and see if it’s enough to lure him to SoCal.