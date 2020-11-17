Office workers want to keep working from home, just not every day

Article content continued

Companies have been grappling with how much physical space they need, as more employees get used to working remotely. Shares of major office landlords have plunged this year as supply continues to grow in major markets. A Bloomberg index of office real estate investment trusts is down about 24 per cent in 2020.

The crisis has revealed a real need to address quality of life and work-life balance Marie Puybaraud

Still, employee engagement has dropped off as work-from-home drags on. Most workers surveyed agreed that the office is more conducive to collaboration, with 66 per cent of respondents preferring a hybrid model.

“Working from home isn’t a panacea, it’s difficult, it brings about a whole different set of stressors,” said Neil Murray, chief executive officer of JLL Corporate Solutions. “There’s also a desire to get back to this sense of community and creativity of the office.”

