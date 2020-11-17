Oatey Co. Hires Mercier as General Manager of Bélanger UPT Canadian Faucet Business 

Article content continued

“I am thrilled to be joining the Bélanger team and the larger Oatey Co. organization,” commented Mercier. “Bélanger is known for its exceptional customer service and people-oriented culture. I look forward to building upon that impressive foundation to contribute to the company’s continued success.”

“Daniel’s unique background and passion for our industry make him the ideal person to help move Bélanger into the next phase of its growth journey,” added Michelle Newland, President of Retail & International at Oatey Co. “We look forward to his many contributions and leadership as we continue to invest in and expand the Bélanger business.”

ABOUT BÉLANGER UPT

Bélanger UPT is a Canadian leader in the designing and manufacturing of faucets and plumbing supplies. Recognized for its excellence in customer service, Bélanger’s reputation is built on the quality and durability of its products. Distributed across Canada, Bélanger markets its products under the brand names Bélanger®, H2Flo®, Quik®, Essential®, Plumb Pak® and Keeney®.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com or www.oatey.ca, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

