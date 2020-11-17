Novak Djokovic proposal not good for tennis according to Todd Woodbridge

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has strongly refuted suggestions from world No.1 Novak Djokovic that grand slam tournaments should be played over best-of-three sets.

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are on opposite sides of the fence in the long running debate, with the 13-time French Open champion a strong supporter of retaining the best-of-five format.

But Djokovic says he doesn’t see a reason to retain the traditional configuration.

“I just feel like the attention span as well of the fans, especially the younger generation, is shorter,” he said.

“So, in order for us to really improve the product, so to say, of tennis I think commercially and marketing-wise I feel like we have to adapt to that younger generation.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are at odds over the future of best-of-five set matches. (AAP)

“I am more a proponent of two-out-of-three everywhere, even though of course Slams have always been best-of-five.”

Woodbridge, who won 22 grand slam doubles titles, was swift in condemning such a change.

“Absolutely no way. I would hate to see tennis go that way. The best part of tennis is the uniqueness of the major tournaments,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“To become a major champion you need varying qualities, you need the skills, you need to be tactically astute, and the physical ability. All of those abilities bring the champion to the fore.”

Rafael Nadal wants to keep best-of-five sets at grand slam tournaments. (Getty)

One of Djokovic’s arguments was that tennis has the longest season in sports, and that “literally every week you have a tournament somewhere.”

But it is for that exact reason that Woodbridge would like to see best-of-five sets remain.

“If we were to make grand slams best-of-three, you’re making it groundhog day. Every tournament would look the same, and we shouldn’t have that,” he explained.

“We need the majors to stand out, and best-of-five gives that point of difference.

Novak Djokovic wants grand slam tournaments to be best-of-three sets. (Getty)

“I’m a little surprised by Novak’s comments. He is one of those players that utilises the best-of-five format as well as anyone. He has great fitness, he bounces back well from tough matches, and it’s allowed him to win matches he would perhaps not have won if they were shorter.”

Woodbridge pointed out that the best-of-three format would not necessarily identify the best player.

Beating Nadal on clay, or Djokovic on a hardcourt, over the best-of-five sets, should remain the ultimate achievement in the game.

“If you go best-of three, you allow a lesser player to potentially get through, and that’s not what it should be,” Woodbridge said.

Todd Woodbridge won 22 grand slam doubles titles. (Getty)

“Over a best-of-five, you have to understand the rhythm of the match, and you cannot play at your highest intensity for extended periods of time. You have to know how to read the match to know when to really ramp up a moment within a match, and then know when to sit back and wait.

“It’s a real art to understanding the rhythm and momentum of a match. A best of three match can be gone before you know it, especially if you’re playing a big server, there’s sometimes no chance to work your way into the match if their serve is on.”

The Australian says tennis risks losing its place as one of the world’s leading sports if it makes the change.

“If you make all the tournaments the same, it loses interest. You’ve got to be careful as a brand, you would be burning a good brand, and what separates a major from a regular week,” he warned.

“Wimbledon gets millions of people around the world watching, but we don’t get that for the traditional lead-in at Queen’s club, and that’s because of Wimbledon’s unique qualities.

Nick Kyrgios would welcome a change to best-of-three sets, according to Todd Woodbridge. (Getty)

“We can’t make every tournament look the same.”

When asked to nominate the best matches of recent times, fans typically nominate Djokovic’s 2019 Wimbledon final victory over Roger Federer, or perhaps the 2014 Wimbledon final between the same two players.

Maybe they favoured Federer’s 2017 Australian Open win over Nadal. But regardless, all three have one thing in common – they went to five sets.

“I think it’s important to know that the matches that are talked about as epics are usually the five setters,” Woodbridge stated.

“Even this year, the US Open men’s final, it wasn’t the greatest match in terms of quality, but it brought all the elements of drama to that match.

“If that had been best-of-three, it would have been one of the more boring things to watch.

“In a five-setter there’s always a moment where you can bring things back, even if you fall well behind early.”

Two months out from the Australian Open, the talk will inevitably turn to the fact that Mark Edmondson remains the last local male to lift the Sir Norman Brookes Trophy, way back in 1976.

And Woodbridge admits that a change to best-of-three would probably give the local fans more reason to believe that might change.

“Nick Kyrgios is a prime example of a player who would benefit from a change to best-of-three,” he explained.

“Because of the dynamic way he plays, he can blow people off the court quite quickly. At this point of his career, his fitness has been an issue in terms of winning six or seven five-set matches, whereas throughout his career he’s won tournaments that are best-of-three.

“But I’m not sure that would be a good thing, because improving his fitness to compete at slams should be seen as something for him to fix, instead of shortening the matches.”