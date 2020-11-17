NFL will have all-Black officiating crew for first time ever on ‘MNF’ for Rams-Bucs game

History will be made on “Monday Night Football.” For the first time ever, the NFL will use an all-Black officiating crew on Monday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams in Tampa.

Jerome Boger will lead the seven-man unit. Boger, a former Morehouse College quarterback, is in his 17th year as a league official and was part of the officiating team for Super Bowl 47.

Other members joining Boger: Umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

