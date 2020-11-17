NFL will have all-Black officiating crew for first time ever on ‘MNF’ for Rams-Bucs game

History will be made on “Monday Night Football.” For the first time ever, the NFL will use an all-Black officiating crew on Monday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams in Tampa.
Jerome Boger will lead the seven-man unit. Boger, a former Morehouse College quarterback, is in his 17th year as a league official and was part of the officiating team for Super Bowl 47.
MORE: Tank for Trevor Lawrence tracker: Updated 2021 NFL Draft order for Jets, Jaguars, Cowboys & more teams
Other members joining Boger: Umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
From USAToday Sports:
“The makeup of the unit is no coincidence. Members were drawn from various crews and assembled for a specific purpose, weeks after the NFL marked its 100-year anniversary.
“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports.”