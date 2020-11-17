NBA teams with brightest futures: Thunder, Mavericks, Pelicans among risers ahead of draft

As the 2020 NBA Draft approaches, even mediocre franchises will be tempted to imagine a championship contention window hiding just around the corner.

But hopes of breaking through are much easier for certain teams to believe in; having young cornerstones to build around and a stockpile of future picks separates organizations such as the Thunder and Pelicans from the rest of the league.

The NBA’s next powerhouse might be among the group of asset-rich clubs yet to make a deep playoff run. We’re breaking down five possible fast risers here.

Note: A team that has made a conference finals appearance with its current core (such as the Warriors and Celtics) disqualifies it from our list of up-and-comers. This is a spotlight for organizations that might break through in a couple of years — not those that have already reached or neared the NBA peak.

The below teams are not organized in any particular order.

Oklahoma City Thunder

With future salary cap flexibility and insane draft capital, the Thunder could be a dominant, conference-leading force by the 2022-23 season. In order to reach the heights they desire, though, they likely need to draft at least one superstar to pair with 22-year-old guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The draft is never a sure bet, but having general manager Sam Presti in charge of moves makes it more likely they’ll take full advantage of the possibilities in front of them.

Kelly Oubre Jr., acquired this week from the Suns in a deal that sent Chris Paul to Phoenix, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Thunder’s most pressing decision is whether to commit to him long-term as a piece next to Gilgeous-Alexander, or look to use cap space to stockpile more draft picks or pursue a star from elsewhere.

Future cornerstones: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Future complementary stars: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Wild cards: Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort

Year First-round draft pick 2020 No. 25 2021 Own + better of MIA or HOU picks 2022 Own if inside top 14 + LAC pick + PHX pick if outside top 13 2023 Own with LAC swap option + PHX pick if outside top 11* + MIA pick if outside top 15 2024 Own + LAC pick + HOU pick if outside top 5 + PHX pick if outside top 9** + MIA pick if outside top 15

*No selection if PHX pick conveys in 2022

**No selection if PHX pick conveys in 2022 or 2023

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks don’t have the volume of future assets the other teams on this list possess, but they do have Luka Doncic, a 21-year-old who could become the face of the NBA for at least a decade if his historic trajectory continues. They also have Kristaps Porzingis locked down through 2023.

What forms around that duo doesn’t need to be spectacular for Dallas to become a realistic Western Conference finals contender by the end of Porzingis’ deal. A Doncic-led cast of players competing under the proven coaching of Rick Carlisle should soon be a regular 50-game winner with upside, regardless of whether the team can hit on a non-lottery pick.

Future cornerstones: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis

Future complementary stars: N/A

Wild cards: N/A

Year First-round draft pick 2020 No. 18 2021 N/A 2022 Own 2023 Own if inside top 10 2024 Own if inside top 10*

*Full ownership if 2023 pick conveys to NYK

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have potential first-round draft assets from other teams every year through 2026 after dealing Jrue Holiday to the Bucks this week. Combined with the glut of ascending stars already in their ranks, those selections can perhaps momentarily distract fans from the fact they wasted Chris Paul and Anthony Davis.

Brandon Ingram put together his best season to date last year while Zion Williamson’s second half surge did enough to prove the NBA can’t match up with him if he stays healthy. Jaxson Hayes, 20, is looking like a productive big man in the making. And Lonzo Ball’s style of play meshes with the up-tempo approach New Orleans wants.

A high-scoring guard with outside touch appears the lone missing ingredient from the Pelicans’ group of young players. Expect the team to target that role aggressively in the coming years as Williamson and Ingram continue to blossom.

Future cornerstones: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram

Future complementary stars: Lonzo Ball

Wild cards: Jaxson Hayes

Year First-round draft pick 2020 No. 13 + No. 24 2021 Own + LAL if inside top 7 2022 Own with LAL swap option 2023 Own + LAL pick 2024 Own with MIL swap option

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have been on up-and-coming lists for a while now, but they might finally be close to following through on their promise. Trae Young proved he’s a stud in his sophomore campaign, and his pick-and-roll partnerships with John Collins and Clint Capela will be fun to watch next season as the team inches toward its first playoff berth since 2016-17. Further growth from an assortment of under-25 wings would solidify the organization as long-term contenders.

It does seem like Atlanta still has moves to make over the next two years, be it a trade of either John Collins or Clint Capela or a big free agent addition.

Being in the Eastern Conference should help the Hawks climb to high playoff seeds once their young players develop (think 2022-23), particularly if Giannis Antetokounmpo heads west and the 76ers choose to restructure.

Future cornerstones: Trae Young

Future complementary stars: John Collins, Clint Capela

Wild cards: Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, DeAndre’ Bembry

Year First-round draft pick 2020 No. 6 2021 Own 2022 Own + OKC pick if outside top 15 2023 Own 2024 Own

Phoenix Suns

It seems like years since it’s been here. Here come the Sun(s)!

Devin Booker now has a Hall of Fame-bound running mate in Chris Paul that could make Phoenix a playoff team this year. Paul likely won’t be a contributor when Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton peak, but his wisdom will live on in a locker room that needs veteran support. By the time Paul is gone after 2021-22, the Suns hope 24-year-old wing Mikal Bridges will have grown into a supporting star role to create a well-rounded Booker-Ayton-Bridges core.

The ceiling for this franchise rests in Booker’s palms. His across-the board-improvement last season bodes well for the future.

Future cornerstones: Devin Booker

Future complementary stars: DeAndre Ayton

Wild cards: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson

Year First-round draft pick 2020 No. 10 2021 Own 2022 Own if inside top 12 2023 Own if inside top 10* 2024 Own if inside top 8**

*Full ownership if 2022 pick conveys to OKC

**Full ownership if pick to OKC has already conveyed in 2022 or 2023