NBA Draft prospects 2020: Ranking the top 60 players overall on SN’s final big board

Here’s our final list of prospects, ranked 1-60, complete with risers and fallers based on player workouts and other draft developments since the NBA lottery in August:

1. Obi Toppin, 6-9 PF, Dayton

Just before the world shut down on college basketball and pretty much everything else, Toppin turned 22. That’s why elsewhere you will not see him projected as the No. 1 overall pick. But watch his tape. Look at his stats. Everything about his game screams he will be a first-rate NBA player, potentially a star. He’s got an ideal frame. He’s an A-minus athlete. There is zero question about his competitive drive. He can handle the ball in short bursts, passes effectively and is a serious 3-point threat. Anyone who thinks he’s done improving just because he’s past 20 should look at the difference between his first and second seasons at UD.

2. James Wiseman, 7-1 C, Memphis

How much does Wiseman want to play? It seems to vary from game to game, and he did nothing to fortify himself in this area by walking away from the Tigers as he came close to completing a 12-game NCAA suspension, however many people there are willing to excuse his decision. But Wiseman is an elite athlete for his position. The competition he dominated in his first few college games was minimal, but not everyone wreaks that sort of destruction. His position no longer is coveted, but if he accepts coaching Wiseman could become a game-changing, Gobertesque defender.

3. Anthony Edwards, 6-5 G, Georgia

If you saw him in the Maui Invitational against Michigan State, you might have believed you were watching the next James Harden. That was as good as it got for Edwards. He has great size for a guard, the ability to play either backcourt position and the potential to grow into a star. He chose a program he knew would be rebuilding and got up all the shots and all the threes he wanted, and he made a meager percentage of each. There seems little doubt Edwards wants to be a player, but does he want to be a winner?

4. Onyeka Okongwu, 6-9 PF, Southern California

Okongwu is an astonishing athlete for his size and, as a result, is being favorably compared to budding Heat star Bam Adebayo. Okongwu is a more imposing defender, with better length and ability as a rim protector. It’s easy to see him serving as a center in a small-ball lineup. The team that chooses him will be delighted to have him on the roster, even more so if he successfully works to extend the range on his shot. He has a nice release but gets little extension on his shot for such a dynamic player, but that won’t be a huge problem for someone who’ll generally shoot jumpers when all alone.

5. Saddiq Bey, 6-8 SF, Villanova

On pure value, he is likely to be the best pick in the draft. He won’t be No. 1 overall, likely won’t be chosen in the top five and, if everyone’s asleep, could last into double-digits. Why? Who knows? He’s got a complete offensive package, including the ability to hit from long range off the bounce and off the catch. He is not an A-plus athlete, but neither is he lacking in that category. He does need to be more cautious with his ballhandling; his turnover numbers given his level of access to the ball were somewhat disconcerting.

6. Deni Advija, 6-9 SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Euro)

In a draft featuring so few elite U.S.-based players, it would be helpful if the international group had a few Doncics or Goberts. Advija gets the Luka Doncic comparison because of size, passing ability and other considerations, but it’s unfair to expect Deni to reach that level. We might have a better idea of his potential if Maccabi had not been so conservative with him against Euroleague competition. Advija can function at both forward positions, has sold strength, finishes with either hand and is an excellent passer, both in transition and as a pick/roll ballhandler. He will need to improve as a shooter to become the starting-quality forward his team will expect.

7. LaMelo Ball, 6-7 PG, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

It really helps Ball to be in such a crummy draft, because the myriad concerns about him are mitigated by a simple question: Who else do you like? Ball’s pre-NBA career has been a series of cameos: Play a few games here, move along. Will he ever finish anything? Is he at all interested in competing? Watch tape on him from Australia’s NBL: Ball is making dazzling passes and his team is trailing by 30. He has elite vision as a passer, possibly in the category of Kidd, Penny or Nash. But can we judge that when he so rarely has been part of a real team for more than a few weeks? His long-range accuracy is poor; his mechanics are worse. Ball might be the most vexing NBA prospect ever. So much promise, so many concerns.

8. Isaac Okoro, 6-6 SG, Auburn

We’ve learned not to be too harsh with elite shooters who don’t hit for great percentages in single college seasons. Bradley Beal taught everyone that a decade ago, and Devin Booker’s late-season slump at Kentucky offered a refresher course a few years later. But what about someone who hasn’t been a shooter? It’s impossible not to love Okoro’s size and dynamism. He will be, if he wants it, an overwhelming defender. To be an overwhelming player, he’ll need to become a more a proficient shooter. The mechanics are there.

9. Killian Hayes, 6-5 PG, Ulm (Bundesliga)

Though one expert on international hoops worried about his disinclination to use his right hand, Hayes has risen lately in the estimation of scouts because he offers a more rational alternative to Ball. Hayes prefers not to attack the right side and, when he does, rarely attempts to finish with his off hand, but he has excellent vision and averaged 6.2 assists in 10 EuroCup games this season, 5.3 in 20 games in Germany’s Bundesliga. He is not yet a dangerous or comfortable deep shooter, hitting only 29.4 percent in all competitions last season. He scored 10 points as France was annihilated by the U.S. in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup gold medal game, sharing a backcourt with fellow prospect Theo Maledon.

10. Devin Vassell, 6-6 SG, Florida State

In another program, Vassell would have been an All-American last season, but he averaged only 29 minutes and 10 shots, because that’s how Leonard Hamilton does it – and he’s got two lottery picks in this draft and was 26-5 when the 2019-20 season was shut down. Vassell is the most complete shooting guard in this draft: ballhandler, shooter, defender. He won’t need volume to be effective early in his career because he never got to take a ton of shots in college. But if that becomes warranted as he advances, will he be comfortable carrying such a load?

11. Tyrese Haliburton, 6-5 PG, Iowa State

Can the team that drafts Haliburton resist messing with a shot that produced 52 3-pointers last season and 41.9 percent accuracy? Because the release is low on what is not far from a set shot. But he makes them, and extending that to 3-point range does not look like it will be an issue. Haliburton has a great feel for his teammate’s movements and the ability to put the ball on the spot. He’s one of several big point guards in this draft and probably the best passer among them, other than LaMelo Ball.

12. Aaron Nesmith, 6-6 SF, Vanderbilt

Looking for the best shooter in the draft? It’s quite possible this is the guy. He hits from deep in a variety of ways: off the catch, a one-dribble move, a step-back. He understands how to locate openings on the perimeter and stay available for kick-outs. It’s possible Nesmith is undervalued a smidge because he didn’t finish his sophomore season – he needed surgery to repair a foot injury – and because his freshman-year team was undermanned (and horrid). Nesmith hit 52.2 percent of his threes as a soph, hitting seven or more four times in 14 games.

13. Patrick Williams, 6-8 PF, Florida State

Investing in Williams is going to require a lot of confidence and vision. He only played 23 minutes a game as an FSU freshman, but he showed some rare abilities when you could find him on the court. For a 19-year-old, he’s ridiculously strong, and for someone so powerful he’s absurdly dynamic. He only made 16 threes and just 32 percent of his attempts, but his shot looks like the work of someone who can grow into excellence. Williams will be one of the players most impacted by the absence of an NCAA Tournament and NBA Summer League; each would have presented the opportunity for him to play, to play a bigger role and to accelerate his development into a top pro.

14. Kira Lewis Jr., 6-3 PG, Alabama

Lewis is another player who lately has grown in the estimation of analysts, again perhaps because he has a lot of Ball’s qualities and few of his issues. Lewis has a chance to be an exceptional backcourt defender. He has quick hands, reads ballhandlers’ intentions beautifully, is alert enough to anticipate screens and tough enough to fight through when necessary. He improved dramatically as a distributor in his first season playing for Nate Oats, nearly doubling his assists per game to 5.2. He has room for improvement as a deep shooter.

15. Tyrese Maxey, 6-3 PG, Kentucky

Maxey impressed as part of a three-guard shutdown crew that dominated the final 8 minutes of UK’s last 20 games, consistently making smart decisions with the ball and connecting on clutch free throws. He did not get a ton of opportunities to be the team’s point guard because Ashton Hagans was the incumbent when Maxey arrived. Maxey got the chance when Hagans took the season-ender at Florida as a day off, and he looked comfortable reading pick-and-rolls and attacking substandard defending. He did not shoot well that day but did produce seven assists. It may take a bit, but Maxey can be a starting point guard.

16. Precious Achiuwa, 6-9 PF, Memphis

When Wiseman was suspended and then chose to pack it in, so much of a burden at both ends was placed on Achiuwa, but he is powerful enough to carry such a load. If big men no longer are quite as coveted as they once were in the league, big guys who can move like this still are viewed as assets. Achiuwa is physically overwhelming, has a keen understanding of how to control the boards and can reject shots like a 7-footer. He has some potential as a perimeter shooter, although he’ll have to make subtle improvements as an offensive player on the baseline and block and dramatic improvements at the free throw line, where he failed to crack 60 percent.

17. Cole Anthony, 6-3 PG, North Carolina

Anthony’s most promising quality is how much better he made Carolina when available. The second most is how determinedly he worked to make himself available after an injury interrupted his freshman season. Anthony is a score-first ball-handler, somewhat similar to Cleveland’s Collin Sexton but without the extra gear. To become an NBA starter will require more proficiency as a distributor; in his defense, playing on a poor team meant Anthony almost always was the best available option. That also impacted his shot selection and efficiency. He wants to win, and he has a solid understanding of the game. But he needs the experience of playing with great players against great competition.

18. Jalen Smith, 6-10 PF, Maryland

Smith has the potential to be one of the few steals of this draft. He entered college with the descriptive nickname “Sticks”, then, because it was best for the team, functioned entirely as a center in a league full of high-quality big men. Never complained publicly once about playing “out of position.” He might have trouble holding that ground against NBA bigs, but it’s not out of the question for him to cover two positions. He is very comfortable as a pick-and-pop shooter (.368 on threes, 32 makes as a soph) and can protect the rim. He’s a bit upright, rigid, which leaves some scouts less enthusiastic.

19. Isaiah Stewart, 6-9 C, Washington

Stewart is supposed to be the kind of player who is out of style in the NBA, but do you want to tell him that? He’ll rebound, defend along the baseline and has the feet to excel in pick-and-roll coverage, although he’ll have some catching up to do there because of UW’s preference for zone defense. Stewart has a wide variety of post moves based as much on his dexterity as his physical power, and though he can score on jump-hooks and duck-unders, he also will step back into a face-up jumper when it’s available.

20. RJ Hampton, 6-5 PG, NZ Breakers (NBL)

Hampton is being presented as a point guard prospect, but in 17 games last season he averaged only 2.5 assists. He has excellent size for the position, is a fine athlete and plays comfortably with the ball, but he did not shoot well from any distance, even the foul line. It will be interesting to see how playing in Australia’s NBL at 18 impacts his development.

21. Jahmi’us Ramsey, 6-4 PG/SG, Texas Tech

22. Theo Maledon, 6-4 PG, ASVEL

23. Xavier Tillman, 6-8 PF, Michigan State

24. Tyrell Terry, 6-1 PG, Stanford

25. Desmond Bane, 6-5 SG, TCU

26. Vernon Carey, 6-10 PF, Duke

27. Robert Woodard II, 6-7 F, Mississippi State

28. Josh Green, 6-6 SG, Arizona

29. Aleksej Pokusevski, 7-0 C, Olympiakos B

30. Daniel Oturu, 6-11 C, Minnesota

31. Cassius Winston, 6-1 PG, Michigan State

32. Cassius Stanley, 6-6 SG, Duke

33. Udoka Azubuike, 7-0 C, Kansas

34. Tre Jones, 6-3 PG, Duke

35. Devon Dotson, 6-2 PG, Kansas

36. Malachi Flynn, 6-1 PG, San Diego State

37. Nico Mannion, 6-3 PG, Arizona

38. Zeke Nnaji, 6-11 C, Arizona

39. Grant Riller, 6-3 PG, Charleston

40. Nick Richards, 6-11 C, Kentucky

41. Jaden McDaniels, 6-9 SF, Washington

42. Leandro Bolmaro, 6-8 SF, Barcelona

43. Tyler Bey, 6-8 F, Colorado

44. Paul Reed, 6-9 PF, DePaul

45. Reggie Perry, 6-10 PF, Mississippi State

46. Payton Pritchard, 6-2 PG, Oregon

47. Immanuel Quickley, 6-2 PG, Kentucky

48. Killian Tillie, 6-10 PF, Gonzaga

49. Isaiah Joe, 6-5 SG, Arkansas

50. Yam Madar, 6-2 PG, Hapoel Tel Aviv

51. Karim Mane, 6-4 G, Vanier College HS

52. Sam Merrill, 6-5 SG, Utah State

53. Skylar Mays, 6-4 SG, Louisville

54. Jordan Nwora, 6-7 F, Louisville

55. Elijah Hughes, 6-6 SF, Syracuse

56. Abdoulaye N’Doye, 6-7 F, Cholet

57. Ty-Shon Alexander, 6-4 SG, Creighton

58. Lamar Stevens, 6-8 F, Penn State

59. Markus Howard, 5-11, PG, Marquette

60. Kenyon Martin Jr., 6-7 SF, IMG Academy