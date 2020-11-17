NBA Draft order by team: Complete list of picks for all 30 franchises in 2020

Lisa Witt
The Timberwolves will get first choice in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, and it still isn’t clear who they’re going to take.

SN’s Jordan Greer has Minnesota taking Georgia wing Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick, but it could just as likely be LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman or even Obi Toppin. There isn’t a clear cut choice in this year’s draft like Zion Williamson was last year. And there are several teams in the lottery, like the Warriors at No. 2 or the Hornets at No. 3, that could look to trade away their picks on draft night.

The Celtics have four total picks, with three of them coming in the first round, but the 76ers have the most picks with one first-rounder and four second-rounders. The Rockets are currently the only team without a draft pick.

Here is each franchise’s list of selections in the 2020 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft order by team 2020

RoundPick No.
16
250 (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)
RoundPick No.
114 (from Memphis)
126
130 (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)
247 (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)
RoundPick No.
119 (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)
255 (from Denver)
RoundPick No.
13
232 (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)
256 (from Boston)
RoundPick No.
14
244 (from Memphis)
RoundPick No.
118
231 (from Golden State)
RoundPick No.
122 (from Houston)
RoundPick No.
12
248 (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
251 (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
RoundPick No.
116 (from Portland)
RoundPick No.
No picks
RoundPick No.
No picks
RoundPick No.
11
117
233
RoundPick No.
113
124 (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
239 (from Washington via Milwaukee)
242
260 (from Milwaukee)
RoundPick No.
18
127 (from LA Clippers)
238 (from Charlotte)
RoundPick
125 (from Denver)
128 (from LA Lakers)
253
RoundPick
121 (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)
234 (from Atlanta)
236 (from New York)
249
258 (from LA Lakers via Orlando)
RoundPick
112
235 (from Detroit via Phoenix)
243
252 (from Houston)
RoundPick
19
237 (from Chicago)

 

