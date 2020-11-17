NBA Draft order 2020: Complete list of picks for Rounds 1 and 2

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Last year there wasn’t any doubt who was going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. That isn’t the case in 2020 though.

The Timberwolves have the No.1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and there’s been a lot of debate about whether they’ll take LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards.

There are many other points of intrigue early in the draft, with both the Warriors (No. 2 overall) and Hornets (No. 3) reportedly shopping their picks, and the Celtics having four first-round picks to play around with.

Below is the complete list of all NBA Draft picks in 2020 from No. 1 overall to No. 60.

NBA Draft order 2020

Here is the complete order of picks in the first and second rounds for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Round 1

PickTeam
1Minnesota Timberwolves
2Golden State Warriors
3Charlotte Hornets
4Chicago Bulls
5Cleveland Cavaliers
6Atlanta Hawks
7Detroit Pistons
8New York Knicks
9Washington Wizards
10Phoenix Suns
11San Antonio Spurs
12Sacramento Kings
13New Orleans Pelicans
14Boston Celtics (from Memphis)
15Orlando Magic
16Houston Rockets (from Portland)
17Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)
18Dallas Mavericks
19Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)
20Miami Heat
21Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City)
22Denver Nuggets (from Houston)
23Utah Jazz
24New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
25Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)
26Boston Celtics 
27New York Knicks (from LA Clippers)
28Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Lakers)
29Toronto Raptors
30Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

Round 2 

PickTeam
31Dallas Mavericks (from Golden State)
32Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)
33Minnesota Timberwolves
34Philadelphia 76ers (from Atlanta)
35Sacramento Kings (from Detroit via Phoenix)
36Philadelphia 76ers (from New York)
37Washington Wizards (from Chicago)
38New York Knicks (from Charlotte)
39New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington via Milwaukee)
40Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix)
41San Antonio Spurs
42New Orleans Pelicans
43Sacramento Kings
44Chicago Bulls (from Memphis)
45Orlando Magic
46Portland Trailblazers
47Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)
48Golden State Warriors (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
49Philadelphia 76ers
50Atlanta Hawks (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)
51Golden State Warriors (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52Sacramento Kings (from Houston)
53Oklahoma City Thunder
54Indiana Pacers
55Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)
56Charlotte Hornets (from Boston)
57Los Angeles Clippers
58Philadelphia 76ers (from LA Lakers via Orlando)
59Toronto Raptors
60New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

How many rounds are in the NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft consists of only two rounds, the fewest of the four major North American sports leagues. Start to finish, 60 players will be drafted from the 2020 class.

How is the NBA Draft order determined?

The order of the NBA’s first round is set by a lottery and the NBA’s regular season. The first four picks were determined during August’s draft lottery, won by the Timberwolves, who had a 14.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The Warriors, Hornets and Bulls filled out pick Nos. 2-4 while the other lottery teams pick in inverse order of the regular-season standings.

Pick Nos. 15-30 in the first round and the entire second round also are determined by regular-season record.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR