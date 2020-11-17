Naomi Campbell’s Latest Post Hints Tyra Banks Is “the Real Mean Girl”

While it’s unclear what prompted Naomi to share the article about Tyra, their drama goes way back, as the two supermodels have been feuding since the 1990s.

Just last year, Tyra discussed her rift with Naomi in a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal. The Dancing With the Stars host explained why she doesn’t use the word “rivalry” to describe their bad blood.

“I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant,” Tyra told the publication. “She was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library.”

“I had very painful early days in Paris,” she continued. “As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”