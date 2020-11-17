NAB closes all bank branches due to ‘physical security threat’

The National Australia Bank has been forced to close all bank branches due to a “physical security threat”.

In a short statement the bank did not clarify what the threat was, only that all bricks and mortar branches would be closed temporarily.

The bank said it was working with police to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” NAB said in a statement.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”