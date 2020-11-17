Mother and son identified in Wayland apparent murder-suicide

A Natick man allegedly shot his mother to death as she got out of her car upon returning home from work, and then shot himself at her Wayland home Monday night, according to authorities.

The two have been identified as Cheryl Kane, 68, and her son, Richard Kane Jr., 41, a press release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

The mother and son were discovered around 8:05 p.m. when another resident of the Adelaide Avenue home dialed 911 upon arriving home. Authorities found Cheryl Kane dead from a gunshot wound, and Richard Kane dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

Neighbors told authorities they heard “loud bangs” around 4:45 p.m., according to the release. The investigation remains ongoing.