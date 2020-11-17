More Singers Heading to 4-Way Knockout in Final Battle Rounds

NBC

The new episode marks the third and final night of Battle Rounds and the first pair to face off that evening are Carter Rubin and Larriah Jackson from Team Gwen Stefani.

–

“The Voice” season 19 returned on Monday, November 16. The new episode marked the third and final night of Battle Rounds and the first pair to face off that evening were Team Gwen Stefani‘s Carter Rubin and Larriah Jackson, who sang Meghan Trainor‘s song featuring John Legend “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”.

Both singers were incredible that Gwen was having a hard time to make a decision. While Blake Shelton and John urged her to pick Larriah, Gwen decided to keep Carter due to his more unique sound to his voice. However, she saved Larriah by sending her to the four-way Knockout.





The next pair consisted of Ian Flanigan and Aaron Scott, who performed “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Credence Clearwater Revival. They seemed to be on par when it came to talent, but Blake chose Ian while Aaron was sent home. Following it up was Casme, who sang against fellow Team John member Rio Souma. They belted out Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell‘s “You’re All I Need to Get By”. Although he loved Rio’s control, John named Casme as the winner.









Team Kelly Clarkson‘s Marisa Corvo and Ryan Gallagher then showed off their skills, singing Celine Dion‘s “I Surrender”. The song served as a huge advantage for Marisa as she belted out high notes while Ryan matched her vocals with perfect harmony. Marisa was the winner, but Kelly decided to save Ryan by sending him to the four-way Knockout.





Viewers were later offered montage of performances of some other battles. Emmalee and Kelsie Watts sang “Love Me” and Kelly chose Kelsie as the winner. Meanwhile, Blake declared Ben Allen as the winner after he went against Sam Stacy during their performance of “Free”. Tori Miller and Van Andrew from Team Gwen then sang “Exile”. Gwen was impressed by Val’s potential and made him the winner.









Singing “I Need a Dollar” by Aloe Blacc were Liam St. John and Ryan Berg from Team Gwen. Kelly said that she liked Ryan and John agreed. Gwen apparently thought the same as she chose to keep Ryan to be on her team. Concluding the night were James and Cami Clune from Team John as they performed Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game”. John named Cami as the winner, while Blake quickly claimed James as one of his team members.