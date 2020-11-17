Millennials grow more resentful towards older generations as restrictions, economic fallout hit them harder

Article content continued

“I am not afraid of going to cafés and (meeting) multiple people since I won’t get my family sick,” she said. “I chose my mental health over COVID-19.”

In May, Ola Demkowicz, a lecturer in psychology of education at Manchester university, surveyed hundreds of teenagers in the U.K. Many of them described experiencing “a lot of very difficult, intense feelings” as they adapted to the uncertainty in their lives. “For those with existing mental health difficulties this appears to have been really quite a challenge,”she said.

‘A door to many new horizons’

A number of respondents, however, said the pandemic had allowed them to reconnect with their families and nature, as well as tick things off their bucket list.

Joshua, 26, from the U.K., said that one morning in August he packed his car and headed for Spain, leaving behind a small flat and a toxic office environment.

“I now spend less than a third of my salary on a three-bedroom apartment by the sea to myself. A couple of friends have visited but I’m mostly living the socially distant bachelor life,” he said.

In February, researchers from Thailand observed a group of college students in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, to find out how they were coping with the lockdown. They found that a number of them were reacting with resilience.

Dr. Demkowicz found similar evidence in the U.K.: the first lockdown provided teenagers with the opportunity to decide how to structure their day freed from social obligations and schoolwork, she said: “They could…explore what they wanted out of life and kind of find ways to grow and develop and re-evaluate what directions they were taking.”

In the FT survey, Anders Furze, 30, from Albury, Australia, said he had realized he was burning the candle at both ends before the pandemic: “I was out five nights a week: having dinners, attending film screenings, theatre shows.”

He recently gave his career a rethink and enrolled in a postgraduate law degree. “It feels like it is opening up a door to many new horizons,” he said.

