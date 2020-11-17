Mike Tyson reveals incredible physical transformation ahead of comeback fight, Roy Jones Jr

He might be 54 years old, but Mike Tyson is proving age is just a number, after revealing his incredible physical transformation ahead of his comeback in the boxing ring.

In a highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, Tyson will take on 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Centre on November 28 for an eight-round main event.

Just last month the California athletic commission greenlit the fight, but it will be classified as simply an exhibition match.

Don’t tell that to Tyson aka ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ though.

“I’m coming to fight, and I hope he’s coming to fight, and that’s all you need to know,” Tyson said last month during a press conference about his bout against the former four-division world champion, Jones.

The former heavyweight world champion shared fresh images of his ultra-jacked physique just weeks from the bout which drew quite a reaction on social media.