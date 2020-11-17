Megan Thee Stallion: Tory Lanez Tried To Pay Me To Keep Quiet About The Shooting!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Megan Thee Stallion has once again recalled the shooting incident with Tory Lanez — she says he tried to pay her to keep quiet about the shooting.

Speaking to GQ, Megan recounted the story. She says that while dressed in a bikini, she attempted to exit the SUV Tory and her friend Kelsey Nicole were in — but her phone died, so she could not call for another ride.

She says that once she returned to the vehicle, things soon escalated and Lanez began shooting at her feet.

 “Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she says. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR