Meek Mill Deletes His Instagram Following North Philly Ban!!

Rapper Meek Mill has deactivated his Instagram, and his Twitter accounts after a local rapper banned him from entering North Philly.

On Sunday, Meek posted: “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about,” Meek wrote. “got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing! And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!”

Meek was calling for peace, but some took offense to his words and proceeded to drag him on Twitter.

Rapper Poundside Pop then took issue with Meek before a fan banned him from North Philly. “You not from North, bro. You’re banned,” said a Poundside Pop affiliate.

An awkward back and forth took place before eventually deactivated his socials.

Was he wrong to delete his social media over this beef?