Meek Mill Deletes His Instagram Following North Philly Ban!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Meek Mill has deactivated his Instagram, and his Twitter accounts after a local rapper banned him from entering North Philly.

On Sunday, Meek posted: “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about,” Meek wrote. “got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing! And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR