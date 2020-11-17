Mcebisi Ndletyana | Kimi Makwetu: A master strategist

In order to bring about change in holding municipalities accountable, the late Kimi Makwetu roped in Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Mcebisi Ndletyana writes about how it revealed Makwetu as a transformative leader.

“Why then was it deemed necessary for the Public Protector to have the additional power of taking remedial action, and we don’t have the same power vested in the Auditor-General,” asked the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The Chief Justice was speaking at a gathering of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (Intosai) on 3 October 2016 at the invitation of Kimi Makwetu, South Africa’s Auditor-General (AG).

Intosai is a global body of auditors-general.

Then chairperson of the organisation’s Capacity Building Committee, Makwetu, had convened the international meeting in Cape Town.

Mogoeng described his presence at the meeting as “historic”. Although already a familiar face in public speaking circles, it appears that the Chief Justice had not anticipated an invitation from Intosai.

It was not self-evident why a global body of AGs would invite him to address them.

Strategic moment

The idea was triggered by a change in the country’s political mood, which Makwetu recognised as a strategic moment to be harnessed to devise a legislative instrument to deal with the long-standing problem of wastage of public resources and impunity.

Mogoeng was the last recourse, whose potency only became apparent in earlier 2016.

Auditors-General had always looked to politics to solve maladministration. That expectation was not misguided.

Legislation on financial management, introduced in 2004, not only identified politicians as key problem solvers, but also spelt out a series of activities and processes to follow. The activities included managers reporting regularly – i.e. monthly, mid-year and annually – on their progress in respect of their annual goals.

The reports went beyond council to the provincial and national governments. While independent of each other, the lawmakers were not content with leaving local government to their own devices. They anticipated that municipalities would need assistance and, because they got grants from Treasury, they had to account for their expenditure.

Prudent use of public finances

Treasury was particularly keen to ensure prudent use of public finances. To those who breached regulations, the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA), for instance, promised censure.

Both politicians and officials were to be held personally liable for irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure, unless it could be proven that their actions were unintentional or they did so unknowingly.

Liability entailed reimbursement from one’s personal pocket. In the case of hopelessly inept municipalities, legislation promised to withhold grants and even dissolve council.

Legislators considered it foolish to provide grants to a municipality that would not properly account for their use or waste them. As the new local government took shape from 2000, public representatives envisaged municipalities where each role-player assumed its responsibility and where accountability was enforced not only within, but also from outside by other spheres of government.

Reality, however, turned out differently.

Threats of punishment did not deter breach of regulation or malfeasance. For the years 2008-9, for instance, Terence Nombembe, who was the AG at the , reported that about R5 billion was unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure.

The primary cause for the maladministration was poor leadership, both at the political and administrative levels. Mayors were inattentive to their monitoring duties over managers to ensure that they compiled reports and council did not exercise oversight over the manager and mayor. Without any pressure from the mayor or council, managers were simply not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Still, Nombembe gave them the benefit of the doubt.

He thought that training and alertness to the damage caused by their neglect would improve their performance. And so, from 2010, the AG’s office initiated roadshows, crisscrossing the country to educate both politicians and officials about their responsibilities.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) also sounded an optimistic note. It launched Operation Clean Audit 2014, promising to have clean audits in five years.

Conversely, five years later, Makwetu observed, “the rate of improvement was very marginal”.

Indifference

Makwetu, who had succeeded Nombembe in 2013, reported that only 15% of the municipalities improved, 13% regressed, while 67% remained unchanged.

Even more worrisome was the increasing level of indifference to investigating suspicious cases of fraud; councillors and officials being awarded contracts; or their family members and relatives receiving contracts and not declaring conflict of interest.

This was partly a result of the fact that, despite promises of assistance and censure, intervention from Treasury and Cogta has been uneven, if not entirely inadequate. National and provincial leaders were just as uninterested as their local counterparts in assisting the AG’s office to improve governance at municipalities.

By the beginning of the 2016-2021 term of local government, the AG had reached a dead-end. Parliament was just useless.

It didn’t compel national departments to act on their legislative promises. Instead, members of the governing of party used their majority to conceal wastage of public resources and protected culprits. They considered the public purse theirs to feed upon.

If the tide were to turn, the catalyst was unlikely to emanate from politics.

What the toxic nature of politics did was to illuminate the urgency to end impunity.

Opposition parties approached the ConCourt to compel Parliament to implement the Public Protector’s recommendations in relation to Jacob Zuma’s homestead, Nkandla.

Thuli Madonsela, the Public Protector at the , found that state expenditure on Zuma’s private home went beyond security related improvements. For the excess renovation, Madonsela recommended that Zuma reimburse the state.

Zuma demurred, arguing that Madonsela’s recommendations were not binding.

In a unanimous judgment, written by Mogoeng, the ConCourt disagreed with Zuma. It ruled that the Public Protector’s recommendations were binding.

Potential solution

Makwetu did not simply celebrate the watershed ruling as an isolated victory for the OPP (Office of the Public Protector). He read it as a potential solution to the general problem of impunity within the public service.

While it had a unique mandate and focused on a different set of issues, Makwetu figured that the OPP was essentially no different to his office.

Just like the OPP, the AG’s recommendations were intended to ensure the public benefitted from resources that are availed by the state for their well-being. It didn’t make sense, therefore, that the AG’s recommendations would not be binding.

It was this realisation that got Makwetu to invite Mogoeng to speak at the Intosai seminar.

The intention for the talk was to cultivate public sentiment towards giving the AG the same powers as the OPP.

Mogoeng shared that intention and promptly titled his talk: “Enabling the Auditor-General to Strengthen Constitutional Democracy in the Republic.”

He considered the AG’s problem an anomaly:

“It is going to be pointless if the Auditor-General is going to make recommendations and even provide guidelines in relation to what it is that needs to be done to remedy issues that have caused him concern and nothing is being done. When people know that no consequences would flow from what they do, or minimal consequences would flow from what they do, they are in all likelihood going to do it again and again and again.”

At the end of his talk, Mogoeng urged Makwetu to “consider beginning a process that could culminate in either a constitutional or statutory enactment or amendment, giving the Auditor-General or the Supreme Auditing Authority the additional power or authority to ensure that there is compliance in a manner that will ensure that nobody questions his/her power to enforce compliance”.

Makwetu got exactly what he wanted from Mogoeng: support for legislative amendment.

None would have been more influential than Mogoeng on the matter. His ruling on Nkandla had endeared him to a public that was disgusted with a president that had gone rogue.

Accountability became a buzzword.

Parliament, which was found guilty of aiding a delinquent president, couldn’t dare oppose Mogoeng’s proposal without appearing to return to its inglorious behaviour. The path to amending the Public Audit Act was open. Following a period of public consultations lasting over a year, the amendment was passed in May 2018.

Now the office of the AG holds both politicians and officials personally liable for wastage of public finances.

A transformative leader

Where there’s suspicion of corruption, it refers the case directly to the police, instead of pleading with the municipality to investigate.

Stolen monies will be recovered and culprits punished. This would not have happened without Makwetu’s strategic thinking. He was determined to make a difference, rather than surrender to the constraints imposed on him by administrative inertia and toxic politics.

Makwetu was a transformative leader, with thorough knowledge of how the system worked. He recognised the moment for change when it represented itself and deployed the most effective weapon at the .

Inene isity’ esihle asidleli! (Indeed, no one eats from a precious beautiful bowl).

We are eternally grateful though that you lived. Our memory of you is an armour against nihilism.

You have reminded us that change is possible, regardless of how trying the moment may be.

Phumla ZiKhali. Ugqatso lwakho ulufezile (Rest in peace, Zikhali. You have finished your race.)

– Mcebisi Ndletyana is associate professor of politics and the author of ‘Anatomy of the ANC in Power: Insights from Port Elizabeth, 1990 to 2019 (HSRC Press, 2020)’.

