McConnell open to $500 billion for coronavirus relief By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he is open to a $500 billion package aimed at alleviating economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic, but the Republican added he has not had any private discussions with Democrats who control the House of Representatives or President-elect Joe Biden, also a Democrat.
