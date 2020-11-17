Matthew Stafford has partial tear in thumb ligament

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury.
The Detroit Lions quarterback has a partial tear in a ligament in his throwing hand, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
The Lions still expect that Stafford will start on Sunday.
The 32-year-old quarterback threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit’s Week 10 win over Washington. He dealt with a neck issue last week following a hit he took in Week 9 against Minnesota.
Through games this season, Stafford has passed for 2,403 yards and 17 touchdowns.