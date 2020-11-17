Masayoshi Son, chief executive of SoftBank, prepares for a ‘worst case scenario’ as cases rise.

Masayoshi Son, the founder and chief executive of the Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, warned at a DealBook conference on Tuesday that he was preparing for “the worst case scenario” as virus cases increase around the world.

“In the short run, I’m pessimistic,” Mr. Son said during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at DealBook Online Summit.

“It’s still increasing, the second wave or third wave of Covid-19 around the world,” he said, speaking by video from Tokyo. “Of course, the vaccine is coming, the antibodies, but who knows, in the next two, three months, any disaster could happen, so we’re just preparing for the worst case scenario.”

SoftBank has been aggressively selling assets to increase cash on hand, which he said could be used to purchase undervalued assets or buy back SoftBank stock.