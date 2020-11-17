Man charged over death of three-month old baby in NSW town

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-month-old girl on the NSW Mid-North Coast.
The 34-year-old was arrested at a home in Nambucca Heads at about 7:15am today and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged.
Police said the charges relate to the death of a baby who was found unresponsive in her bassinet at a Nambucca Valley home on Monday 28 October 2019.
The girl died at Westmead Children’s Hospital a day after being airlifted from Coffs Harbour Health Campus.
Investigations under Strike Force Tritton, established by State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad continue.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.