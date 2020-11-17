Man charged over death of three-month old baby in NSW town

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-month-old girl on the NSW Mid-North Coast.

The 34-year-old was arrested at a home in Nambucca Heads at about 7:15am today and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged.

Police said the charges relate to the death of a baby who was found unresponsive in her bassinet at a Nambucca Valley home on Monday 28 October 2019.

The girl died at Westmead Children’s Hospital a day after being airlifted from Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Investigations under Strike Force Tritton, established by State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad continue.