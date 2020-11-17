Malcolm Turnbull and Tim Flannery urge Scott Morrison to take action on renewable energy and climate change for Australia’s economic future

“Fundamentally the problem is a political one inside the Coalition. It is that toxic troika of right-wing populism, right-wing media, and the fossil fuel lobby,” Mr Turnbull said.

“Ultimately, Morrison is in the position that he does not want to get torn down by the right, or attacked by the right in the way I was,” Mr Turnbull went on, referencing the 2018 coup and leadership spill that led to his own exit from the office.

“Scott is not a climate denialist. He’s a very pragmatic person, but he also understands politics: he likes being prime minister and he wants to stay there — most prime ministers do, I might add.”

Treasurer Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull leave the house of representatives after a division at Parliament House in Canberra on August 23, 2018. (Dominic Lorrimer)

Mr Turnbull made the comments tonight at a digital event hosted by GetUp director Carla McGrath, to launch a book by climate and conservation scientist Dr Tim Flannery.

Mr Turnbull called the Morrison government’s current climate policy a “third rail”.

“That toxic combination of the right-wing in the party room, particularly out of the LNP, the right-wing media, particularly Murdoch, and vested interested in the fossil fuels industry can be absolutely deadly.”

He added that the issue had “nothing to do with left versus right”, pointing to the UK’s recent climate commitments. “Boris Johnson is hardly a dripping-wet lefty,” he said.

Dr Flannery said next year’s COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, where 26 countries will decide on climate goals, is “the moment” for Mr Morrison to step up.

“We are in the last moments of being able to deal with this crisis. [He should] prepare for a very positive role at Glasgow, make Australia a leader rather than a spoiler … We could be a powerhouse in this area [and] the prime minister could be a hero to his nation and the world.

Dr Tim Flannery and former PM Malcolm Turnbull pushed for more urgent government action on climate change at a Zoom event on November 17, 2020 (GetUp)

Dr Flannery said it would be a “catastrophe” if Australia played a “spoiling role” at Glasgow by focusing too much on gas-led economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We’ve got to look for that vaccine. Australia has to play a role globally in the search for the longterm and enduring solution to [climate change],” he said.

He also condemned those who defended Australia’s emissions when compared to other global actors.

“The prime minister and others keep saying we’re only 1.4 per cent of the problem, that’s all we emit,” Dr Flannery said.

“The truth is we were 1.4 per cent of the allied forces in the Second World War. If the PM had said then that ‘we’re 1.4 per cent so it doesn’t matter what we do’, it would have been considered treason — and so it should be today with this failure to take action, to protect us at this absolutely critical moment.”

Mr Turnbull, who first served as environment minister in John Howard’s government and spearheaded the Snowy 2.0 hydro scheme while in power, said the cost of renewable energy has dropped so much since the Howard years there is “literally no excuse” not to prioritise investment in a swift transition — for economic reasons as well as environmental ones.

“In terms of our economic future, the reality is coal is coming to an end, and it will be followed by gas,” Mr Turnbull said. “Our coal industry is largely an export industry [and] our trading partners are all moving to net zero by 2050 or thereabouts, including China. So what we need is to recognise change is coming, quicker chan many of us imagined. some years ago. Australia has to plan for a post-coal world.”

“Debts have never been cheaper,” he added, suggesting the government should be open to borrowing — as it was during the pandemic response — to invest in economic infrastructure. “This is not a to be penny-pinching, with rates as low as they are and the need for investment as great as it is.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann hold a press conference about company tax cuts at Parliament House in Canberra on August 22, 2018. (Dominic Lorrimer)

With another fire season approaching, Dr Flannery stressed the government should also be urgently reviewing services. “Are our hospitals up to dealing with heatwaves, mega-fires, floods, everything else that we know is coming down the pipeline?” he said.