Malaika Arora shares new pictures from her Dharamshala vacation



Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a long time now and even made the fact public last year. Malaika and Arjun have ever since been spotted several times at public events, heading out for parties and on a holiday. Currently Arjun is shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala and to keep him company, Malaika flew from Mumbai to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali and spend a few days there.

Malaika has been sharing pictures from her vacation on social media regularly and today she shared two more pictures. In one, she is seen basking in the winter sun wearing a white turtleneck, while in the other she is seen at a coffee shop with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, unwinding in the best possible way. Kareena and Taimur are there because Saif Ali Khan is also a part of Bhoot Police.





Surely seems like Malaika is having a gala time in the hills.