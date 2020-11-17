Malaika Arora recommends this yoga pose for the week

When Malaika Arora is ready to share her fitness tips, one must just sit down pen-paper and note down every single word she has to say. Yesterday, amidst the festivities, the actress made sure that she shares her fitness tips with her fans.

She shared the pose of the week and asked people to follow the Utkatasana. This asana helps hip flexors, calves and the back. She even posted in a detailed manner how to get this pose right and spread some much needed Monday fitness motivation.











Malaika Arora loves to share her fitness tips with us and even encourages everyone with these special posts. She details down the advantages of different yoga postures that she recommends and also makes sure to tell us how to get to the right posture step-by-step. Well, looking at these weekly tips posted by her, we now know how she gets that hourglass figure right and maintains it. Malaika was recently in Dharamsala, with the team of Bhoot Police. She was accompanying her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who’s shooting there for the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too joined them with their son Taimur Ali Khan. A video had gone viral recently where all of them were seen taking a walk on the streets and chatting away. Sweet!