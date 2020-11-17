Lil Nas X, James Charles React to Speculation About Their Relationship

Lil Nas then brought up James’ outfits that he wore to Coachella, telling him that the photo of him in ass-less chaps was “on my timeline for weeks.”

In response, James asked, “How did you feel about that outfit?” to which Lil Nas said, “I thought it looked great.” (!!!)

James later returned the favor by complimenting the rapper on his sense of fashion. He told Lil Nas, “When you were on the red carpets for the brief moment your outfits were so sick, so cool.”

As expected, the artists’ collaboration sparked a lot of conversation on the internet, most of the talk revolving about their respective relationship statuses.

But Lil Nas respectfully reminded Twitter users, “2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it.”

To hear Lil Nas X and James’ full conversation, check out the video above!