League reviewing alleged incident involving Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has played in only two games for his new club this season but could already be in hot water with the NFL.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the league is reviewing an incident involving the 32-year-old allegedly destroying a surveillance camera at the gated community where he lives in Hollywood, Fla., and throwing a bicycle at a security-guard shed back on Oct. 15, less than two full weeks before he agreed to join the Bucs on a one-year deal.

A Hollywood police report claimed there was enough evidence to charge Brown, but the homeowners association president and board decided to not press charges. It’s still unknown if the Buccaneers knew about the matter before signing Brown on Oct. 27.

Brown began the campaign unsigned but served an eight-game suspension due to repeated violations of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Brown ahead of Tampa Bay’s game versus the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8 but reportedly didn’t know about this latest incident before he made that decision.

Goodell can punish Brown further if the review finds he again violated the previously mentioned policy.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler named First-Team All-Pro on four occasions, recorded 10 catches for 100 yards in his first two contests with the Bucs. Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams in a prime-time showdown this coming Monday night.